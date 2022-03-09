bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of bluebird bio worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

