BMO Capital Markets Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $11.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

