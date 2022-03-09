BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.89

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.89 and traded as high as C$13.28. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 270,155 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

