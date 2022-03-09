BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.87. Approximately 296,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 243,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.51.
