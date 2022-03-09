BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 141,952 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.56% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

