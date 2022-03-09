BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 33,354 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SBCF opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.