BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 838 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $358.06 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.41.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

