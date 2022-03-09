BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,011 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Park National worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park National by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

