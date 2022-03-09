BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of GMS worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.