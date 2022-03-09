BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Employers worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

EIG stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

