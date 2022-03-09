BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

