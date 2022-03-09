BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,697 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 984.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 82,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.