BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,468 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 60.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 124.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

