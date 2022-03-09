BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 23,390 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

