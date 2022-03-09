BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 20,000 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,285,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE DCUE opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

