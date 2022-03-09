BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in RPM International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

