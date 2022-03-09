BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

