BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,825 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

