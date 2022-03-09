BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,313 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.