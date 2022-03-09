BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.