BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of TechTarget worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,028.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7,152,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

