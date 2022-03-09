BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.85 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 466.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

