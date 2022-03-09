BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.86 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.