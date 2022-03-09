BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.86 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,145 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Avnet worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

