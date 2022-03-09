BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

