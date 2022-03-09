BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.91 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,092,455. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

