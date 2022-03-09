BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.95 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 226.05 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

