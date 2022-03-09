BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of NMI worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

