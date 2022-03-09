BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.09 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

