BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.11 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.