BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

