BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 18,318 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

