BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 19,491 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.