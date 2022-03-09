BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 57,737 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

