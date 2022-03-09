BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of HNI worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. HNI’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

