BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of iStar worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

iStar Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.