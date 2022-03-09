BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Stratasys worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

