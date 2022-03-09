BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,373 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avalara by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,722,148 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

