BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 195,157 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 195,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NYSE AU opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

