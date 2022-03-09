BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 53,373 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

