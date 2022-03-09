BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

