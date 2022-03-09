BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5,081.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

