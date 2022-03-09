BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.38. 159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.80% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

