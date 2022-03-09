Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $270.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. 90,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

