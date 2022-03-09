BOOM Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1,001.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00033673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102166 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

