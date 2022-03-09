Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.