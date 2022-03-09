Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $59.87 million and $1.53 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00237411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00559996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

