BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. BOX has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

