BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. BOX has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.