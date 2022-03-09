Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & UDR (NYSE:UDR) Financial Comparison

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UDR and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 14.27 $150.02 million $0.48 120.54 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.92 -$26.66 million ($0.81) -7.51

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 11.62% 4.50% 1.36% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -6.24% -7.95% -1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UDR and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $60.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.96%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than UDR.

Summary

UDR beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.